Mumbai, July 28: BJP legislators in Maharashtra will donate a month's salary to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) for relief and rehabilitation of flood and rain-affected people in the state, party MLA Ashish Shelar said on Wednesday.

Shelar made the announcement after holding a meeting with the party's state unit chief Chandrakant Patil and Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis. “All legislators of the BJP in lower and upper houses will donate a month's salary to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. The decision was taken in a meeting attended by state chief Chandrakant Patil and Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis,” he said. Maharashtra Floods: 209 People Dead, 8 Missing Due to Heavy Rains and Floods.

“It is our request to the chief minister to accept our salaries for relief and rehabilitation work. The state should also provide additional assistance to the affected people,” Shelar added. Heavy rains last week caused massive floods and landslides in large parts of the state, especially in the coastal Konkan and Western Maharashtra regions. At least 209 people have died, while 4,34,185 people have been evacuated from their homes.