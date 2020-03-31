Maharashtra Follows Telangana; CM, MLAs, MLCs to Take 60% Pay-Cut, Govt Employees to Have 25-50% Deduction in March 2020 Salary Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

NCP Leader Ajit Pawar. (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai, March 31: Amid the coronavirus outbreak, several states have issued orders to deduct the salaries of their elected representatives. According to an ANI tweet, Maharashtra government is the latest state to have issued the order to deduct the salaries of all elected representatives, including Chief Minister and all MLAs-MLCs, and their salaries are cut by 60 percent for the month of March.

In addition to this, the Maharashtra government has announced a 25-50 percent pay cut in salaries of govt staff for the month of March. The amount will be diverted to COVID-19 fund. Group D employees have been exempted from the paycut. Maharashtra is one of the worst affected states in the coronavirus pandemic. The total number of cases has jumped to 225 in the state and the death toll in the country has touched 42. Coronavirus Outbreak in Telangana: KCR Announces Pay Cut For Government Employees to Combat COVID-19 Menace.

Check ANI tweet:

Maharashtra Deputy CM and state Finance minister Ajit Pawar has issued orders that salaries of all elected representatives, including CM and all MLAs-MLCs, will be cut by 60% for the month of March. (file pic) #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/jtYbIuudML — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2020

In a similar move, on Monday, K Chandrashekar Rao-led Telangana government decided to impose big salary cuts in view of the coronavirus outbreak which has impacted the state's economy. The chief minister is taking a 75 per cent salary cut, along with his cabinet, MLCs, MLAs, state corporation chairpersons and local bodies representatives, news agency ANI reported citing Telangana Chief Minister's Office office.

According to other reports, Assam is planning a salary cut of 10-20 percent of all government employees on account of the coronavirus outbreak and its devastating effect on the economy.