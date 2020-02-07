Maharashtra: Free Electricity Up To 100 Units on Cards, Says Power Minister Nitin Raut

Maharashtra Minister Nitin Raut. (Photo Credit: ANI)

Mumbai, February 7: Maharashtra Power Minister Nitin Raut said on Friday that the state government was considering a proposal to provide electricity free to the residential users whose monthly consumption is upto 100 units.

His department will also study a proposal to provide electricity to farmers during daytime, he told reporters here. "We are considering a proposal to provide free electricity to those who consume up to 100 units every month," he said. Coronavirus Scare in India: Maharashtra Intensifies Screening for Virus at Ports, Restricts Entry of Anyone From China into State.

"I have asked the department to study the proposal and take a decision in three months. The department will also study a proposal to provide electricity to farmers during day time," the minister said. At present electricity for agricultural purposes is provided only during night.