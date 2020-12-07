London, December 7: A British trust wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UK PM Boris Johnson asking for help in saving Indian Navy's decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Viraat. Notably, before being part of the Indian Navy, the aircraft carrier had also served in the Royal Navy as HMS Hermes. In the letter writer to both the leaders, the Hermes Viraat Heritage Trust said that if everything fails, then India should allow the INS Viraat to be towed back to the United Kingdom.

The letter was written almost a month ahead of Johnson's likely visit to India as the chief guest of Republic Day Parade. The letter was accessed by the NDTV. "The Trust has obtained quotes from reputable towing experts for the long tow to the UK from Mumbai, India," reported the media house quoting an excerpt from the letter. The trust has also shown intent to create a world-class maritime museum right opposite Liverpool city centre for the decommissioned aircraft carrier. INS Viraat: Know All About India's Longest-Serving Aircraft Carrier; See Pics And Videos.

Notably, the trust was working with India partners, Envitech, for converting the Viraat into a maritime museum off the coast of Goa. However, on December 4, Envitech received a letter from the Defence Ministry rejecting the proposal. The ministry declined to sanction "no objection certificate". The Shree Ram shipbreakers group in Alang wanted the NOC to sell the warship to Evintech. World’s Oldest Aircraft Carrier INS Viraat Converting into Museum.

"Unfortunately, this has now become a game of 'chicken and egg'. The seller won't sell without the NOC, and now the Ministry of Defence won't issue the NOC as it claims that the seller doesn't want to sell. The clear intent is to proceed with destroying the ship," reported the media house quoting the Managing Partner of Envitech, Rupali Sharma as saying.

The process of demolishing INS Viraat could begin at any day. It is currently docked off the coast of Alang. In September this year, the Indian Navy warship was towed out of the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai to Shipbreaking yard of Shree Ram group.

