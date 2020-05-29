Maharashtra Police Reports 116 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Total Tally in Force Rises to 2,211, Death Toll Jumps to 25

Maharashtra Police (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, May 29: The Maharashtra Police continued to witness a spike in coronavirus cases with as many as 116 police personnel testing positive for the deadly virus and 3 fatalities in the past 24 hours. According to details by Maharashtra Police, the total number of COVID-19 infected personnel in the force now stands at 2,211. The total number of deaths due to coronavirus has mounted to 25 so far with 3 new fatalities today.

Maharashtra continued to remain the worst-affected state by coronavirus. The total number of coronavirus patients increased from 56,948 to 59,546 till Thursday night. Meanwhile, with 85 fatalities, the state death toll reached 1,982. Tthe number of cases in Mumbai shot past the 35K mark on Thursday health officials said. In the wake of the rising COVID-19 cases, the Mumbai Police had in April asked their personnel who are above 55 years of age with pre-existing ailments to go on leave as a precautionary measure. ICMR Issues Revised Guidelines For COVID-19 Testing; All Symptomatic Individuals in Containment Zones, Migrant Workers With ILI Symptoms To be Tested.

Here's the tweet:

On Friday, India witnessed a biggest jump in new cases with 7,466 new COVID-19 patients in past 24 hours. With the latest surge, India surpassed China's toll of 4,638 so far as it recorded 4,706 deaths and emerged as the ninth worst-hit country in the world by pandemic. The COVID-19 tally in India stood at 1,65,799 while the death toll mounted to 4,706, the Health Ministry said.