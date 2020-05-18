ICMR Issues Revised Guidelines For COVID-19 Testing; All Symptomatic Individuals in Containment Zones, Migrant Workers With ILI Symptoms To be Tested

Coronavirus Cases in India (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 18: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Monday released a revised strategy for COVID-19 testing in the country. As per the revised guidelines, all individuals having influenza-like illness (ILI) symptoms and with the history of international travel in the last 14 days will be tested. The coronavirus tests will also be conducted on all symptomatic (ILI symptoms) individuals having of contact history of confirmed COVID-19 patients. Lockdown 4 Guidelines: What is Allowed and Not Allowed Till May 31? See Full List Issued by MHA.

All symptomatic (ILI symptoms) health care workers and other frontline COVID warriors involved in containment and mitigation of COVID-19 will also have to undergo testing. Apart from these, all patients of severe acute respiratory infection, all symptomatic patients living within containment zones and all hospitalised patients who develop ILI symptoms will be tested for coronavirus.

Asymptomatic direct and high-risk contacts of confirmed COVID-19 patients will also be tested once between five and day 10 of coming into contact. All migrant workers who returned to their hometowns and develop ILI symptoms will have to undergo COVID-19 testing within seven days of illness. The ICMR said. “No emergency procedure should be delayed for the lack of test.”

Revised Guidelines of ICMR:

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) releases a revised strategy for #COVID19 testing. pic.twitter.com/JvhMd7kMHI — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2020

Meanwhile, India on Monday witnessed the sharpest spike in coronavirus cases. The number of positive COVID-19 patients rose to 96,169. The death toll also jumped to 3,029 in the country. According to the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, out of the total cases, 56316 are active cases, and 36824 have been cured, discharged or migrated.