Mumbai, July 28: In the last 24 hours, 138 Maharashtra Police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total coronavirus cases in the state police department to 8,722.

According to the press release by the state police department, there are 1,955 active cases. The release further stated that 6,670 police personnel have recovered from the disease. With three more deaths in the state police department due to COVID-19, the number of fatalities has gone up to 97. 227 deaths and 7,924 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Maharashtra today, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 3,83,723. COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Five Sites in India Ready for the Third and Final Phase of Human Trials of Oxford-AstraZeneca Coronavirus Vaccine.

"The cases include 2,21,944 recovered and 1,47,592 active. 8706 patients were discharged today. The recovery rate in the state is 57.84 per cent," Maharashtra Health Department said.