Kalyan, July 19: Amid rising coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, lockdown has been extended in areas that come under jurisdiction of Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) till July 19 starting from July 13. Currently, the area is under a 10-day lockdown since July 2. It will continue till July 12. On Sunday, the KDMC had also issued numbers of ambulances in case of health emergency. Only essential services will remain open during the lockdown.

Earlier in the day, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has also extended the lockdown till July 19. The order was issued by the TMC commissioner. The lockdown will come into effect in the area from 7 pm of July 12. It will remain in force till 7 pm on July 19.

There will also be a complete lockdown in Pune, Pimri-Chinchwad and some parts of Rural Pune for 10 days starting from July 13. Pune Divisional Commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar said that all shops will remain closed in the city except those offering essential services like dairy, medical stores and hospitals.

The coronavirus cases in Maharashtra crossed 2.3 lakh on Friday. The COVID-19 death toll in the state also increased to 9,667. According to the union health ministry, there are currently, 93,673 active cases in Maharashtra. Close to 90,000 people have contracted COVID-19 in Maharashtra's capital Mumbai.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 10, 2020 08:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).