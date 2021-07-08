Mumbai, July 8: The Maharashtra government on Thursday decided to reopen schools in COVID-free zones. Areas where a single COVID-19 case has not been detected over the past month can reopen schools for students of classes 8 to 12. Schools in these areas will resume offline classes from July 15. The decision on COVID-free zones will be reportedly taken by an eight-member committee consisting of local collectors, school principals and health officials.

Maharashtra Education Minister said, “Villages which have not had coronavirus cases for more than a month and where the gram panchayat resolves to adopt Covid-appropriate behaviour in consensus with parents/guardians will be permitted to reopen classrooms for standard 8 to12 from July 15.” Schools will need approval from the eight-member district-level committee headed by the gram panchayat head. Teachers of Civic Schools Take Classes to Homes of Students in Aurangabad.

Only up to 20 students will be allowed in a class, and proper social distancing is required. As per the order, schools are required to follow all COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOP). Regular temperature checks of students should also be conducted on a school campus. Gaikwad said that the continuity of education for all our children, their wellbeing, health and safety would remain at the forefront of all decisions of the state government.

Notably, coronavirus cases in Maharashtra have declined over the past one month. The state on Wednesday reported 9,558 new coronavirus positive cases and 147 fatalities. Till July 7, 61,22,893 people have contracted COVID-19, while 1,23,857 patients succumbed to the deadly virus in Maharashtra.

