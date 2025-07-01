A 55-year-old man was rescued last week after spending over three years locked inside his Juinagar apartment in total isolation in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai. Anup Kumar Nair, a former computer programmer, had voluntarily confined himself due to severe depression triggered by personal tragedies, including the death of his parents and his brother’s suicide. Rescued by Panvel-based NGO SEAL (Social and Evangelical Association for Love), he was found in squalid conditions, suffering from a serious leg infection and garbage all around his flat. His only link to the outside world during the isolation was food ordered via delivery apps. He was then taken to the NGO's Ashram in Panvel. Navi Mumbai Shocker: 19-Year-Old Youth Booked for Sharing Private Video of Girl While Bathing on Social Media.

