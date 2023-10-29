Thane, October 29: A man allegedly beat a close relative to death and injured her 14-year-old son following a quarrel in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Sunday. The police arrested Sanju Vilas Lokhande (30) in the early hours of the day under sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempted murder) of the Indian Penal Code, an official said. Maharashtra Shocker: Man Accused of Raping 11-Year-Old Daughter Commits Suicide by Jumping in Front of Suburban Train in Thane District

The accused allegedly attacked his relative Durga Anil Kunte (40), a resident of a chawl in the Kokani Pada area, with an iron pipe on Saturday evening and injured her 14-year-old son Yash, he said. Maharashtra Shocker: Two arrested for Robbing, Killing 57-Year-Old Woman in Palghar

The accused, who hails from Talegaon in Pune, had quarrelled with the woman for a petty reason on Friday, the official said. The woman's body was sent for post-mortem to a government hospital, while the injured boy was rushed to a hospital, he said.