Thane, October 29: A man allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a suburban train, hours after an offence was registered against him for raping his 11-year-old daughter in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Sunday. The 40-year-old accused was on the run after the case was registered against him on October 26 and was found dead on a railway track the same day, an official said. The accused, an autorickshaw driver, lived with his daughter in Badlapur, while his wife was employed in Dubai for the last two years, senior inspector Arun Khsirsagar said. Mumbai Shocker: Half-Burnt Body of Woman Recovered From Wadala, Probe Launched

The accused allegedly repeatedly raped his daughter between July 2022 and October this year. The girl recently informed her grandmother about the abuse, and the same was communicated to her mother, who arrived home a few days ago, he said. Based on a complaint, a first information report (FIR) was registered against the accused under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said. Maharashtra Shocker: Two arrested for Robbing, Killing 57-Year-Old Woman in Palghar

The police had launched a manhunt for the accused, who fled home after the complaint was lodged and was subsequently found dead on the railway track the same day, he said. The railway police have registered a case of accidental death, the official added.