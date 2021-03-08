Mumbai, March 8: In a shocking incident, a minor girl was found hanging at her residence in Shivari village in Purandar taluka of Pune district on Sunday, which was co-incidentally her birthday as well. The police suspects that the deceased, a class 7th student at a local school died by suicide, however no suicide not has been recovered so far. Punjab Shocker: 22-Year-Old Man Kills Neighbour's Minor Sons Before Dying By Suicide in Ludhiana.

As per reports, the 17-year-old girl identified as Shivaji Jalinder Limbhore was found dead, hanging from the ceiling by her father when he returned back after working at the farm. She was rushed to a nearby hospital were she was declared brought dead. Meanwhile, the police have filed a case of Accidental Death and is investigating the matter, as reported by the Indian Express. Rajasthan Shocker: Two Cousins, Who Fell in Love With the Same Girl, Commit Suicide by Jumping Before Train in Bundi District.

Recently, a 17-year-old boy died by suicide in UP's Noida by jumping from the 15th floor of his apartments on March 6. As per reports, the deceased's father believe that his son's dark skin that caused inferiority complex to him triggered the teenage boy to take this step.

