Chandigarh, March 7: In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old allegedly killed two minor children before dying by suicide in Punjab's Ludhiana. The incident reportedly occurred on Saturday, the accused identified as Shailendra Kumar barged into his neighbour's rented room in Rajiv Gandhi Colony and slit the throats of his sons, aged 6 and 8 years old. Their mother was washing clothes in the backward and father was not at home.Punjab Shocker: Woman Stabs 6-Year-Old Son to Death For Wanting to Spend More Time With Grandparents, Attempts Suicide.

After hearing the cries of her kids, the mother came out to find her sons' throat slit and Kumar hanged to the ceiling fan using a rope. Other residents of the colony also gathered around the spot and rushed the children to hospital, where they were declared brought dead. The police was also informed about the incident by the residents. As per reports, the accused used to harass the kids' mother as well. Punjab Shocker: Liquor Shop Vendor Stabbed by Two Men Over Argument On Packaging of Beer Bottles in Sohana.

“Mother of children was washing clothes in the backyard and came inside hearing cries of the children. Shailendra used to harass her. He used a sharp edged weapon to slit throats of both children," Inspector Davinder Kumar, SHO of Focal Point police station told the Indian Express.

As per report, the police has filed a case under section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code, as the accused had died by the time they reached the spot. The police is waiting for the autopsy reports of the deceased to take further steps in the investigation process.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 07, 2021 04:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).