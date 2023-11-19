Mumbai, November 19: A man from Maharashtra was arrested upon his return from Ukraine for abetting the suicide of his wife, who is a resident of Kalyan. The 25-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide upon finding out that her 26-year-old husband had gone to Ukraine to be with the woman, he had an illicit relationship with.

TOI reported that the woman allegedly committed suicide on finding out that her husband, Nitish Nair, had gone to Ukraine despite her opposition to his illicit relationship with a woman there. He used to visit the country for work where he had met the woman.

The woman's father, Surendra Sawant, had filed a complaint in September stating that his daughter had found out about her Nair's affair and had seen pictures of him with the woman.

The complaint states that the wife had objected to the relationship and had warned her husband to not visit Ukraine again. On November 8, Nitish informed Kajal that he was going to office in Mumbai, but left for Ukraine. On reaching there, he sent her a message saying he had landed in Ukraine and would not return, says the complaint.

Impacted by this, the wife allegedly decided to take this extreme step and hanged herself at home.

Reportedly, the woman before taking this extreme step had sent texts to some of her friends informing them about what she was going to do, Kolsewadi police station officials said.

