Mumbai, December 25: Wadala Truck Terminal police on Friday arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly killing a 26-year-old man by stabbing him over 10 times. The murder took place on Salt Pan road in Wadala (East) on Thursday, the police said.

The deceased, who has been identified as Akram Sheikh lived in the same area where the incident took place at around 10.45 pm.

According to a report in The Indian Express,“Akram and the accused, Haider Ibrahim Sheikh, worked together at a glass shop in central Mumbai. They had fought last year over a small issue… They had stopped talking since then but on Thursday, Akram contacted Haider and asked him to come and meet him,” an official said.

“They met near Channa Galli in Wadala… they started drinking alcohol and subsequently fought, following which Haider stabbed Akram multiple times on his neck, back and chest,” the officer added.

As Akram had raised an alarm, his brother Aslam rushed to the spot and found him unconscious. He was taken to Sion Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijay Patil (Zone IV) said, “The hospital authorities informed us that a murder has taken place in Wadala… a team was sent to the hospital. We gathered preliminary details and went to the crime spot. While inspecting the area, we found the accused hiding inside a mud pit.”

As Haider tried to escape, he was caught. The police said that Haider has alleged that Akram initially attacked him with a knife and to save himself, he snatched the weapon and stabbed him.

The accused, Haider was produced in a court, which remanded him to police custody.

