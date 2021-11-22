Delhi, November 22: In yet another horrific incident, a 37-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted and hacked to death by a coworker in southeast Delhi’s Okhla Industrial Area on Saturday. The shocking incident happened when the woman, who lived near Okhla, was walking home after work. The accused dragged her on the road, took her to a railway godown and stabbed her with a scissor.

The accused, identified as Chand, was arrested on Sunday. He used to work in the same cloth factory in Faridabad where the woman was also employed. Delhi Shocker: Woman Stabbed To Death By Contract Killers Hired By Husband In Malviya Nagar; Three Arrested

According to the police, the incident took place around 5 pm on Saturday when the man was following the woman and waylaid her outside the railway line in Okhla. The two landed into a heated argument and enraged, he hit her. The police said there were locals at the spot but nobody came to the rescue of the woman. The accused then dragged the woman to a godown. He took a scissor out of her bag and stabbed her multiple times in the neck, said the police. The cops suspect that the woman was stabbed 8-10 times in the neck.

When the woman collapsed, the accused fled from the crime spot. A missing report was filed by her husband on Sunday morning.

The Police said that “After the woman did not return home. Her husband and parents approached us and we started looking for her. Meanwhile, locals spotted the woman’s body inside the godown. She was later identified and a murder case was registered. We checked CCTVs in the area and found Chand walking around the area.” Bengaluru Shocker: Youth Kills 19-Year-Old Girl Before Ending His Life; Probe Launched

The police apprehended Chand for questioning and he confessed to his crime. He Further added that the two had fought inside the factory during Diwali after Chand had suspected the woman of cheating him.

