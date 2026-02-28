New Delhi, February 28: Two teenagers appeared in bond court Friday after being charged as adults for the rape of a 12-year-old girl in a Miami community garden last year. Nelson Nuñez, 13, and Jushia Jones, 12, are facing felony charges stemming from an incident on June 18, 2025. According to the City of Miami Police Department, the victim was walking home when she was intercepted near the Green Haven Project at NW 11th Street and 2nd Avenue.

Arrest reports state the suspects forced the victim onto a sofa located between buildings. Mike Vega, spokesperson for the City of Miami Police, stated that while Jones and a third accomplice held her hands, Nuñez took off her pants and had s*x with her for 30 minutes. “Not only that, she was screaming for help, and one of them grabs rocks from the ground and put them in her mouth, so she shuts up,” Vega said. Georgia Shocker: Man Rapes Minor Girl, Makes Her Friend Watch Act at Knifepoint in Bulloch County; Arrested (Watch Video).

The assault ended when the victim’s father, who was searching for her, called out her name, causing the suspects to flee. They were arrested the following day. “The reason why it's coming to light now is that now they're being charged as adults,” Vega explained. He added, “It's heartbreaking, and I can only imagine the pain that a 12-year-old is gonna have for the rest of her life.” US: Man Accused of Raping Florida Memorial University Student Caught Trying To Grab Female Detective's Private Parts During Transport, Video Surfaces .

A 15-year-old third suspect remains at large with an active warrant, though police believe he has moved out of state. Nuñez and Jones are currently held without bond and are scheduled to appear before a judge on Monday.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (CBS News), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 28, 2026 01:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).