Kota, October 26: A 68-year-old shopkeeper was allegedly killed by a man for objecting to throwing garbage on the road in front of his grocery shop in Rajasthan’s Kota district. The incident took place on Sunday morning in Rajgarh village under the jurisdiction of the Sangod police station. The shopkeeper was tacked by the accused with a spade. He was evacuated to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Rajasthan Shocker: Man Strangles Wife To Death For Remarrying And Having Son in Barmer District; Arrested.

The accused has been arrested by the police. The deceased was identified as Padam Kumar Jain. According to a report published in The Times of India, a scuffle broke out between Jain and Sohanlal Mali after the shopkeeper objected to the throwing of garbage by Mali in front of his shop. The fight went out of control, and the accused, in a fit of anger, hit Jain on his head with the spade. Rajasthan Shocker: Drunk Man Ends Life by Hanging Self From Electricity Tower After Argument With Wife.

Jain was immediately rushed to the hospital. However, he died during the treatment. The police have handed over Jain’s body to his family members. Initially, a case was registered against the accused under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). After the victim’s death, section 302 of the IPC was also added to the FIR. The police have launched a detailed investigation into the matter.

