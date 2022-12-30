Gondia, December 30: Two leopard cubs found on a sugarcane farm were reunited with their mother in Maharashtra's Gondia district, a forest official said on Friday. Dehradun: Forest Research Institute Closes for Safety Reasons After Leopard, Its Cubs Spotted on Campus.

The cubs were found on Thursday morning on a farm in Bhiwakhidki village, around 6 km from Navagaon, in Arjuni Morgaon tehsil, assistant conservator of forest (Navegaon) Dada Raut said. A rapid response team reached the scene and took the cubs to a veterinarian, he said.

Video of Cubs Reunited with Mother:

Trap cameras were installed and the cubs were kept in a plastic crate. The forest personnel waited for the leopardess to return. The animal returned around 6.30 pm and took the cubs away, the official said.