Mumbai, 27 March: The temperature levels are increasing across the country. However, Maharashtra's capital city Mumbai on Saturday witnessed the hottest day of the season so far. While the temperature recorded in Santacruz stood at 40.9 Degree Celsius. The mercury levels breached the 40 Degrees mark in several other places.

The maximum temperature throughout the day in Colaba  stood at 38 Degree Celsius, in  Malegaon  at 39.8  Degree Celsius. In  Pune and Nasik the mercury rose till 38.1  Degree Celsius  38.2  Degree Celsius. In Parbhani  maximum temperature was recorded at 39.5  Degree Celsius. In  Jalna  at 38  Degree Celsius.

 

Read The Tweet Here:  

Meanwhile, as per the weather forecast by the Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai, the temperature across the state of Maharashtra is likely to rise in the coming days. Heat wave conditions to prevail over Konkan during next 24 hours and thereafter gradual reduction in maximum temperatures are expected over the coast. Temperatures in interior Maharashtra to gradually rise during the coming days.

