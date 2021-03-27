Mumbai, 27 March: The temperature levels are increasing across the country. However, Maharashtra's capital city Mumbai on Saturday witnessed the hottest day of the season so far. While the temperature recorded in Santacruz stood at 40.9 Degree Celsius. The mercury levels breached the 40 Degrees mark in several other places. COVID-19 Surge in Mumbai: BMC to Seal Residential Societies with Five or More Coronavirus Cases, Hotels, Pubs to Remain Closed During Night Curfew.

The maximum temperature throughout the day in Colaba stood at 38 Degree Celsius, in Malegaon at 39.8 Degree Celsius. In Pune and Nasik the mercury rose till 38.1 Degree Celsius 38.2 Degree Celsius. In Parbhani maximum temperature was recorded at 39.5 Degree Celsius. In Jalna at 38 Degree Celsius. Fire Breaks Out at Industrial Unit in Maharashtra's Badlapur MIDC, No Casualty Reported.

Read The Tweet Here:

Some of the highest Tmax recorded today 27 Mar, in Maharashtra: Santacruz 40.9 Colaba 38 Malegaon 39.8 Pune 38.1 Nasik 38.2 Parbhani 39.5 Jalna 38 A' bad 38.2 Klp 38.2 Sangli 38.2 Slp 40.4 Jalgaon 40.4 Satara 38 Akola 40.4 Chandrapur 41.2 Bramhapuri 39.9 Amravati & Gadchiroli 39 pic.twitter.com/KTRI9ursqb — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) March 27, 2021

Meanwhile, as per the weather forecast by the Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai, the temperature across the state of Maharashtra is likely to rise in the coming days. Heat wave conditions to prevail over Konkan during next 24 hours and thereafter gradual reduction in maximum temperatures are expected over the coast. Temperatures in interior Maharashtra to gradually rise during the coming days.

