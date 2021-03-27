Mumbai, March 27: Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Saturday said that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation will seal the residential societies with five or more cases of coronavirus, as reported by news agency ANI. Pednekar also added that during the upcoming night curfew in the city only essential services will be allowed to remain operational. "Night curfew in Mumbai may start from 10 pm or 11 pm on March 28," said the Mayor. Mumbai Reports 5,513 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Highest Single-Day Number.

During the night curfew in the city, that comes amid the increase in cases of COVID-19, hotels and pubs will also remain closed. In addition, malls too have been instructed to stay shut between 8 PM -7AM, said the BMC on its official Twitter account. "We are seeing a higher positivity rate in high-rises than in slums and chawls," said Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar while talking to ANI. Night Curfew in Maharashtra: Malls Across State To Remain Closed From 8 PM to 7 AM.

Mumbai on Friday reported 5,513 new COVID-19 cases, and 9 deaths in the last 24 hours, Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) said. 1,658 cases have been discharged in the last 24 hours. Total coronavirus caseload in the city now stands at 3,35,261. While as many as 11629 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported in Mumbai so far.

