Thane, Mar 27: A major fire broke out at an industrial unit in Badlapur MIDC of Maharashtra's Thane district early on Saturday, an official said. Nobody was injured in the incident, he said.

"The blaze erupted around 4.15 am. Four fire engines from Ambarnath and Badlapur MIDC rushed to the spot and doused the flames," Santosh Kadam, who heads the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), said. Maharashtra: Fire Breaks Out at Fashion Street Market in Camp Area of Pune.

The fire was brought under control after two hours of efforts, he said, adding that the cause behind the blaze is being ascertained.

