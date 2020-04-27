MainBhiHarjeetSingh: Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta Changes Name on His Badge to Harjeet Singh to Honour ASI Whose Hand Was Chopped Off by Nihangs

Punjab Police chief Dinkar Gupta (Photo Credits: Twitter|@PBNS_India)

Chandigarh, April 27: Expressing solidarity with the COVID-19 warrior policeman whose hand was severed and reimplanted in a clash while imposing curfew restrictions to contain the spread of coronavirus, Punjab Police chief Dinkar Gupta on Monday asked the men in uniform to wear his name on their chests proudly for the day.

"Let's show everyone that any attack on policemen and doctors, fighting COVID-19 on the frontlines, like SI Harjeet Singh, will unite India together as one," Gupta informed in a tweet. ASI Harjeet Singh, Whose Hand Was Chopped Off During Nihang Attack in Patiala, Promoted to Sub-Inspector Rank.

"In solidarity with SI Harjeet and all warriors, I urge you all to wear his name proudly on your chests today. #MainBhiHarjeetSingh," he added.

Let’s show everyone that any attack on policemen & doctors, fighting COVID-19 on the frontlines,like SI Harjeet Singh, will unite India together as One. In solidarity with SI Harjeet& all warriors, I urge you all to wear his name proudly on your chests today.#MainBhiHarjeetSingh pic.twitter.com/lar3AAhXrF — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) April 27, 2020

Assistant Sub Inspector Harjeet Singh, whose left hand was severed in a clash by Nihang Sikhs in Patiala on April 12, has been promoted to the rank of Sub Inspector (SI) in recognition of his exemplary courage, while three other police personnel involved in the incident have been awarded the Director General's Commendation Disc.

Prasar Bharati News Services Tweeted:

Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta changes his name on his badge to 'Harjeet Singh' for today, in support of ASI Harjeet Singh whose hand was dismembered in an attack in Patiala on April 12. He says, "Harjeet Singh has become a symbol against attacks on police & other frontline workers". pic.twitter.com/RhqU67Ls8D — Prasar Bharati News Services (@PBNS_India) April 27, 2020

His hand was successfully reimplanted in an eight-hour surgery by doctors at the PGI Hospital in Chandigarh. Harjeet Singh is still undergoing treatment in the PGI.