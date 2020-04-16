ASI Harjeet Singh, Whose Hand Was Chopped Off During Nihang Attack in Patiala, Promoted to Sub-Inspector Rank

Site where Nihangs attack policemen (Photo Credits: ANI)

Chandigarh, April 15: The Punjab government on Thursday promoted Assistant Sub-Inspector Harjeet Singh, whose hand was chopped off by Nihangs in Patiala on April 12, to the rank of sub-inspector. The promotion was given to Harjeet Singh in recognition of his exemplary courage. Three other cops, who were part of the police party which came under attack by Nihangs, were awarded the Director General’s Commendation Disc.

Doctors of PGI Chandigarh reattached Harjeet’s hand on Sunday after carrying out surgery for seven hours. The fifty-year-old Punjab police officer is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital. Inspector Bikkar Singh, the station house officer of Patiala Sadar police station and ASIs Raghbir Singh and Raj Singh, are the three police officials awarded for displaying exemplary courage. The decision was taken by Punjab Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta in consultation with the CM.

On April 13, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh inquired about the health of the police officer through a video call. Captain Singh hailed the ASI for his bravery and also prayed for his speedy recovery. The Punjab CM assured all possible help to Harjeet.

The incident took place on April 12 in the morning, when the police party stopped the Nihangs from entering the vegetable market during the coronavirus lockdown in Patiala. The Nihangs attacked the cops and government officials present at the spot. Six others sustained multiple injuries in the attack. Punjab police arrested nine people, including a woman in connection with the case from a Gurudwara in Punjab's Balbera village.