Amaravati, Jan 13: Sankranti festivities kicked-off with Bhogi celebrations in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday. Bhogi is a festival which is synonymous with discarding the old and bringing in the new, observed by piling up and burning some old wood.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy extended Bhogi wishes to the people of the state. Bhogi 2021: VP Venkaiah Naidu Celebrates First Day of Pongal with Family in Goa, Prays for Everyone's Good Health, Prosperity (Watch Video).

"Bhogi greetings to all the people of the state. Sankranti is a symbol of respect which people give to our culture and tradition and love to villages," said Reddy.

He hoped that Sankranti will bring happiness and prosperity in the lives of the people of Andhra Pradesh. Makar Sankranti Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Uttarayan 2021 With GIF Greetings, WhatsApp Stickers and Photo Messages.

Harichandan said that the harvest festival occupies a significant place in our cultural traditions and is being celebrated with gaiety.

"The vibrant Sankranti celebrations bring out memories of our age-old traditions and glorious past that binds all sections of the society together. May this auspicious occasion inspire noble thoughts of love, affection, amity and brotherhood in all of us," said Harichandan.

People, including women and children, in Guntur, Narsaraopeta, Unguturu and other places across the state celebrated Bhogi with fervour.

At Sri Saradapeetham in Visakhapatnam, a Bhogi fire was lit in the spiritual centre's complex where Swaroopanandendra Swamy officiated the prayers and rituals.

"I wish coronavirus will weaken for the state to become prosperous," said Swamy.

People celebrating Sankranti held cockfights in at least two places -- Mandalaparru village in West Godavari district near Bhimavaram and Thatipudi village of Atreyapuram mandal in East Godavari district.021:

