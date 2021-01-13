The Hindu festival of Makar Sankranti, also known as Uttarayan, Maghe Sankranti holds major religious, historical, and cultural significance. It marks the transit of Sun into Makar (Capricorn) zodiac sign and also marks the end of chilly winters with people wholeheartedly welcoming the longer and warmer days. Makar Sankranti falls in the month of Magha as per Hindu calendar, which corresponds to mid-January of the Gregorian calendar. This year, Makar Sankranti 2021 will be celebrated on January 14 (Thursday). Ahead of the festival day, people are looking out for the latest wishes, greetings and especially images and wallpapers to share with family and friends. This is why we bring you our collection of new Makar Sankranti 2021 images, Makar Sankranti images, Uttarayan 2021 photos, Happy Makar Sankranti HD wallpapers, Happy Uttarayan wishes, Makar Sankranti greetings, Makar Sankranti SMS, Makar Sankranti WhatsApp Stickers and more. Makar Sankranti 2021 Ukhane in Marathi: Poetic Quotes For Women to Recite During Haldi Kunku Function.

Makar Sankranti celebrations are all about socializing and family time. The idea is to resolve longstanding issues or misunderstandings within a family or with relatives and friends. The festival provides a lovely opportunity to bury the past and look forward to a brighter and happier future. It is time to make fresh beginnings. The choice of delicacy, which is til gur ke laddoo, is symbolic of love, mutual respect and sweetness in a relationship. Major activities like kite flying and bonfires performed during Makar Sankranti bring people closer. However, this year is likely to be different as the world continues to tread carefully amid pandemic. One continues to depend on digital communications and virtual celebrations to fill the void and keep up the festive spirit. Do check out Makar Sankranti Dos and Don'ts.

Be it search engine platforms or video streaming sites or social media, the buzz around Makar Sankranti is unmissable. Keywords like Uttarayan wishes Gujarati, Makar Sankranti images 2021, Uttarayan wishes images, Uttarayan festival wishes, Makar Sankranti images PNG, Uttarayan wishes in Marathi, Makar Sankranti images in Hindi, Makar Sankranti images Marathi, Makar Sankranti images download, Makar Sankranti images 2021 download, and more. You can download all of these from below collection.

Happy Makar Sankranti (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Sun Bless You With Peace, Prosperity, and Good Harvest This Makar Sankranti!

Happy Makar Sankranti (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Makar Sankranti! May the Sun Brings You and Your Home Rays of Joy and Happiness!

Happy Makar Sankranti (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: With Great Cheer, Devotion, Zeal and Joy, I Wish You and Your Family a Happy Makar Sankranti!

Makar Sankranti (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You and Your Family Happiness, Warmth, and Moments You Cherish Today and Forever. Happy Makar Sankranti.

Makar Sankranti 2021 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Hope the Festival of Makar Sankranti Brings Lots of Happiness, Bliss, and Good Times in Your Life.

How to Download Makar Sankranti 2021 WhatsApp Stickers Online?

It is quite easy to download lovely stickers for WhatsApp and then share it with family and friends on the festival day. Go to Play Store and search 'Makar Sankranti Stickers for WhatsApp' or click on this link to get latest Makar Sankranti 2021 WhatsApp Stickers.

Makar Sankranti 2021: WhatsApp Messages, Photos, Greetings And Wallpapers on Kite Flying Festival

People celebrate the harvest festival by kite-flying, taking a holy dip in rivers or lakes, lighting bonfires, gorging on sweets and exchanging gifts with family and friends. This Makar Sankranti 2021, make your loved ones' festival more special by sharing with them some fabulous wishes, messages, greetings and images. Wish you a very Happy Makar Sankranti 2021!

