Imphal, July 7: At least two people were killed and four others injured during a shootout between two armed groups in Manipur's Bishnupur-Churachandpur border areas on Friday, officials said. The incident took place early morning near the Phougakchao Ikhai village. The injured people have been taken to the Churachandpur hospital. Manipur Violence: Woman Shot Dead in Imphal West; Gunfire Heard in Kangpokpi.

Para-military and Manipur armed police personnel immediately rushed to the area and launched a search operation to nab the armed cadres. Further details are awaited.

