New Delhi, January 27: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present India’s Union Budget for the fiscal year 2026-27 on Sunday, February 1. Notably, Sitharaman will present the Budget 2026 at 11:00 AM. This marks a historic departure from tradition, as it is the first time the Union Budget will be presented on a Sunday. The announcement, confirmed by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, underscores the government's commitment to the February 1 timeline introduced in 2017 to ensure new fiscal measures are operational by the start of the financial year on April 1. Scroll below to know the live streaming details of Budget 2026.

Union Budget 2026 Session Timeline

The Budget Session of Parliament is scheduled to commence on January 28, 2026, beginning with an address by President Droupadi Murmu to a joint sitting of both Houses. Budget 2026 Date: Check Expectations of Middle-Class Taxpayers As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman To Present Union Budget on February 1, 2026.

The session will be conducted in two distinct phases:

Phase 1: January 28 to February 13, 2026.

Recess: Parliament will go into recess to allow standing committees to examine budgetary allocations.

Phase 2: March 9 to April 2, 2026.

Before the main event, Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran is expected to present the Economic Survey 2025-26 on Saturday, January 31, providing a comprehensive analysis of the Indian economy’s performance over the past year.

Where to Watch Live Streaming of the Union Budget 2026

The Union Budget speech will be widely accessible across digital and television platforms. Viewers can tune in through the following official sources:

Television: Sansad TV (the official Parliament channel) and Doordarshan (DD) National will provide uninterrupted live coverage.

Websites: The live stream will be available on the official Union Budget portal (indiabudget.gov.in) and the Press Information Bureau (PIB) website.

Social Media: Official YouTube channels of Sansad TV, PIB, and the Ministry of Finance will broadcast the session in real-time. Union Budget 2026: What Is Economic Survey and How It Sets the Fiscal Direction.

Digital Access to Budget Documents

Continuing the "paperless budget" initiative, all documents - including the Finance Bill and the Explanatory Memorandum - will be available for download in PDF format immediately following the Finance Minister's speech. Users can access these through:

The Union Budget Mobile App: Available on both Android and iOS platforms.

Official Website: Documents can be retrieved directly from the "Budget Documents" section of the national portal.

Key Expectations from Union Budget 2026

This year’s budget arrives amidst a shifting global economic landscape, with market participants closely watching for measures to mitigate potential international trade tariffs. Locally, taxpayers are anticipating revisions to income tax slabs and a continued focus on capital expenditure in infrastructure, manufacturing, and green energy sectors. As this will be Minister Sitharaman's ninth consecutive budget, the presentation is expected to balance fiscal consolidation with targeted growth incentives.

