Sunita Ahuja, wife of veteran Bollywood actor Govinda, has sparked significant public debate following a series of candid interviews where she addressed long-standing rumours of her husband’s infidelity. Speaking openly about the strain on her marriage, Ahuja alleged that aspiring actresses often target established stars in the industry to act as "sugar daddies," and suggested that the 63-year-old actor has repeatedly "fallen prey" to these dynamics. Govinda’s Nephew Vinay Anand Reacts to Rift Rumours With Sunita Ahuja, Prays Their Marriage Stays Strong Amid Affair Speculation and Family Tensions.

Sunita Ahuja’s New Remarks on Govinda

In a recent conversation with digital platform MissMalini, Ahuja did not hold back her criticism of what she described as a growing trend in the film industry. She claimed that many newcomers lack the talent or resources to secure professional roles and instead seek out veteran actors to fund their lifestyles.

"The girls who come today to struggle, they need a sugar daddy to pick up their expenses," Ahuja stated bluntly. She further alleged that these individuals often use "pressure tactics" or "blackmail" once they have successfully entangled senior stars in personal relationships.

Impact on Family and Children

Ahuja emphasised that her primary concern remains the emotional well-being of her adult children, Tina and Yashvardhan Ahuja. She noted that the persistent gossip and her husband's alleged actions have deeply disturbed the household.

While acknowledging that people make mistakes in their youth, Ahuja drew a firm line regarding Govinda’s current age and responsibilities. "You are 63! You have a nice family, a beautiful wife, and two grown-up children. You can’t do all this at the age of 63," she said, adding that her husband should focus on his son's burgeoning career and his daughter’s future rather than personal controversies.

Govinda Denies Claims, Hints at 'Conspiracy'

Govinda, who has largely remained silent on his personal life for years, recently responded to his wife’s public statements. In a conversation with ANI, the Coolie No. 1 star dismissed the allegations of infidelity as part of a "well-planned conspiracy" designed to damage his reputation.

The actor suggested that his family members might be "unknowingly involved" in a plot orchestrated by external forces. "Sometimes when we don’t speak, we either appear weak or it seems like we are simply the problem," Govinda remarked, urging for harmony within his home and an end to discussing private matters in the media. Govinda Breaks Silence on Cheating Allegations by Wife Sunita Ahuja, Calls It ‘Conspiracy’ (Watch Video).

Watch Sunita Ahuja’s Full Interview With Miss Malini:

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's Marital Dispute

Sunita Ahuja and Govinda have been married for 38 years, a relationship that has often been the subject of media scrutiny. Tensions reportedly escalated throughout 2025, which Ahuja described as a "disaster" for their family life. Despite the public nature of their recent disagreements, Ahuja has stated that she remains committed to her family but warned that she would "never forgive" Govinda if his alleged unfaithfulness were ever officially confirmed.

