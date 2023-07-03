Imphal, July 3: The Army and Assam Rifles troopers rescued five youth belonging to the Meitei community after they were abducted by Kuki militants two days ago, official sources said. Manipur: Militants Kill Three Village Defence Force Volunteers, Five Others Shot at in Bishnupur.

An official in Imphal said on Sunday that the Army and the Assam Rifles soldiers rescued the five youth from Gwaltabi village under the Yaingangpokpi police station in Imphal East district. 'Manipur is Burning', Raj Thackeray Shares Heartfelt Video Featuring Amitabh Bachchan's KBC Show.

The Kuki militants reportedly abducted the youth on Saturday evening when they were travelling in an autorickshaw. However, the Kuki militants claimed that as part of the greater interest of peace and communal harmony they released five youth.

