Maharashtra Navnirman Sena President Raj Thackeray, after writing a letter to the central government, tweeted a heartfelt video on Manipur violence today. The video depicts the feeling of alienation people from the Northeast face. The state of Manipur has been burning with violence for the past two months. MNS chief has urged both Central and state governments to investigate the matter. Recently Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited Manipur and met the victims. Home Minister Amit Shah, too visited the violence-hit state.

'Manipur is Burning'

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)