Mann Ki Baat Key Takeaways: PM Narendra Modi Lauds COVID-19 Warriors, Emphasises on 'People Driven Fight' and Stresses on Social Distancing; Here Are All Details

Prime Minister presented the 12th edition of Mann Ki Baat 2.0, comparing the present edition to earlier edition when many of the activities were at a standstill but have resumed later. From Shramik Trains to operationalization of flights, to industry coming back to normalcy, he stressed again the importance of social distancing and various precautions to be taken care off as life returns to normalcy in pandemic.

He emphasized how 'The People Driven Fight' against coronavirus has led to a low mortality rate which is an achievement for India.

Service in time of Pandemic

Invoking the dictum ‘Sewa Paramo Dharmah’, PM highlighted the spirit of service among the people of India and that the notion of service and sacrifice is not just our ideal; it is a way of life.

He talked about stories of service in different parts of India.

“ K.C. Mohan of T N who runs a salon spent the savings of Rs. 5 Lakh kept for his daughter’s education in the service of the needy. Gautam Das of Agartala who plies a handcart is feeding the needy by buying rice and pulses from his daily earnings. Divyang Raju from Pathankot got over 3000 masks made for distribution and arranged for feeding of around a 100 families. Women’s self help groups and social organizations are making thousands of masks on a daily basis” he said.

Innovation- The way forward

Stressing upon the fact that innovations form the firm basis of our victory over the pandemic, PM mentions the new ways of combating Coronavirus as reflected in the novel innovations of people. He said, “ Rajendra Yadav of Nasik has devised a sanitization machine attached to his tractor to protect his village from the spread of Corona. Many shopkeepers in order to adhere to the two yard distancing have installed big pipe lines to deliver goods to the customer. Teachers and students have come together with online and video classes” he said.

Lauding Corona Warriors

PM lauds the railway personnel and governance bodies of centre, states and local bodies calling them Corona Warriors who are relentlessly engaged in safely transporting lakhs of labourers and caring for their food,quarantine, testing, check up and treatment.

Development of Eastern Region

Expressing inner satisfaction that much has been done for the development of eastern India, PM Modi said that more needs to be done as the region possesses the capacity to be the country’s growth engine. “It is only the development of the Eastern Region that can lead to a balanced economic development of the country. Ever since the country offered me the opportunity to serve, we have accorded priority (to it)” he said.

Alleviating sufferings of Migrants

PM speaks about the cause of Migrant Labourers and the need for coming up with solutions to alleviate their sufferings. “We are ceaselessly taking steps in that direction. At places skill

mapping of labourers is being carried out; at other places start ups are engaged in doing the same…the establishment of a migration commission is being deliberated upon” he said.

Echoing ‘Aatma Nirbhar Bharat’ and opportunities

Amidst multiple challenges thrown by the pandemic, PM expressed his contentment on extensive deliberation in the country on ‘Aatma Nirbhar Bharat’, and recent decisions taken by the Central government towards opening up vast possibilities. This includes opening up vistas of employment, self employment and small scale industry in villages. “Many people have mentioned the fact that they have made complete lists of the products being manufactured in their vicinity. These people are now buying only these local products, promoting “Vocal for Local” and “Make in India” he said.

Yoga for community, immunity and unity

PM shared his observation that during the present Corona pandemic from Hollywood to Haridwar, people are paying serious attention to ‘Yoga’ and many leaders asking if Yoga and ‘Ayurveda’ could be of help in this calamitous period of Corona. He said many people, who have never practiced yoga, have either joined online.

