New Delhi, June 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, June 28, addressed the nation through his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, at a time when the country is battling a surge in COVID-19 cases. During the 66th episode of Mann ki Baat, PM Modi spoke about India-China stand-off in Ladakh, COVID-19 situation and self-reliant India campaign. Track the spread of COVID-19 India: Live Map.

On India-China faceoff, the Prime Minister said, "the world has seen India's commitment to protecting its borders and sovereignty. In Ladakh, a befitting reply has been given to those coveting our territories." India’s COVID-19 Tally Rises to 5,28,859 With Highest Single-Day Spike of 19,906 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Rises to 16,095.

"Bharat mitrata nibhana jaanta hai, toh, aankh mein aankh dalkar dekhna aur uchit jawab dena bhi janta hai. Hamare veer sainikon ne dikha dia ke vo Maa Bharti ke gaurav par aanch nahi aane denge (If India knows to maintain a friendship, it also knows to give befitting reply to those who eyed its territory. Country bows to brake martyrs, They've always kept the India safe, valour will always be remembered)," PM Modi said.

PM Narendra Modi on Mann ki Baat:

Bharat mitrata nibhana jaanta hai, toh, aankh mein aankh dalkar dekhna aur uchit jawab dena bhi janta hai. Hamare veer sainikon ne dikha dia ke vo Maa Bharti ke gaurav par aanch nahi aane denge: PM Modi on #Ladakh clash. #MannKiBaat (File photo) pic.twitter.com/XdY8IbovRP — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2020

The Prime Minister said that Time has come to make country self-reliant. "India is unlocking, be it in sectors like coal, space, agriculture and more. It is now the time to work together to make India self-reliant and technologically advanced," he said.

PM Modi also advised citizens to be alert as the country is in the unlocking phase. He urged citizens to maintain social distancing, wash their hands and maintain personal hygiene in order to defeat COVID-19.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's latest update, the COVID-19 tally in India has risen to 5,28,859 with a highest single-day spike of 19,906 new cases. Of the total cases, 3,09,712 individuals have recovered, while 2,03,051 are active cases. Till now, 16,095 people have also died due to the infection.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 28, 2020 11:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).