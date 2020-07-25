New Delhi, July 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share his thoughts on his radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday, July 26. This will be the 67th edition of the Prime Minister's monthly radio programme and will be the 14th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat 2.0' on July 26. The Prime Minister addresses Mann ki Baat on last Sunday of every month. The last episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' was broadcast on June 28.

Mann Ki Baat is a monthly radio programme being addressed on the last Sunday of every month by Prime Minister Modi at 11 am. Earlier this month, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed to the people to share the initiatives of individuals that have transformed many lives in the upcoming Mann Ki Baat, which is slated for tomorroe, July 26. PM Narendra Modi Calls For Ideas for July 26 'Mann Ki Baat' Radio Programme, Asks Citizens to Record Message on 1800-11-7800 or Write on MyGov or NaMo App.

"I am sure you would be aware of inspiring anecdotes of how collective efforts have brought about positive changes. You would surely know of initiatives that have transformed many lives," Modi tweeted. "Please share them for this month's Mann Ki Baat, which will take place on the 26th." The Prime Minister also urged people to share such initiatives on the specially created open forum on the NaMo App as well as by recording a message by dialling toll free number 1800-11-7800.

