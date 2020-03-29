Mann Ki Baat: Practise Social Distancing But Avoid Emotional Distance, Says PM Narendra Modi on Ostracisation of Doctors And COVID-19 Suspects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, March 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his "Mann Ki Baat" radio programme on Sunday, asked people not to avoid social interaction while practising social distancing during the lockdown imposed in view of the coronavirus outbreak. PM Narendra Modi urged citizens to increase social distance and decease emotional distance, while reacting to ostracisation of doctors involved in the treatment of coronavirus patients and home-quarantined people.

"I came to know about some incidents where some people are misbehaving with people who are home quarantined or people being tested for coronavirus. I felt hurt after hearing such incidents. This is really unfortunate," PM Modi said. There had been incidents when doctors treating coronavirus patients were asked to vacate their rented houses by landlords. Some who went under quarantine following their arrival from abroad also faced ostracisation.

Pitching for social distancing during the lockdown, PM Modi said: "We have to understand that under present circumstances, we only have to maintain social distance, not emotional and human distance. Such people are not criminals, but they are only coronavirus suspects or affected ones." The Prime Minister praised those who took precautions and quarantined themselves so that coronavirus does not spread. Coronavirus Outbreak Live News Updates on March 29.

"They have quarantined themselves to save others from infection. Some have quarantined themselves despite not showing any symptoms of the virus. They have done so because they had returned from abroad and taking double precaution. They want to protect others from the virus. It is unjustified to misbehave with them. Instead, they should be shown sympathy and cooperation," he said.

PM Modi described social distancing as the most effective way to prevent the spread of coronavirus but added: "It doesn't mean stopping social interaction." "This is the time to infuse new life in all our old social relations...In a way, the time also tells us to increase social distance and decease emotional distance," he advised.