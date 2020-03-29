Mann Ki Baat: PM Narendra Modi Seeks Forgiveness From Citizens, Especially Poor, For Hardships During Coronavirus Lockdown

PM Narendra Modi (Photo Credits: IANS/File)

New Delhi, March 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation through his radio programme "Mann Ki Baat" on Sunday. In his "Mann Ki Baat" address on All India Radio (AIR), PM Narendra Modi sought forgiveness from citizens, especially poor, for difficulties that they are facing during the countrywide lockdown imposed in view of the coronavirus outbreak. Coronavirus Death Toll in India Jumps to 25, COVID-19 Cases Near 1000.

"I apologize for taking these harsh steps which have caused difficulties in your lives, especially the poor people. I know some of you would be angry with me also. But these tough measures were needed to win this battle," PM Modi said. "The battle against coronavirus is a tough one and it did require such harsh decisions. It is important to keep the people of India safe," he added. Coronavirus Outbreak Live News Updates on March 29.

The Prime Minister urged citizens to follow the guidelines during the lockdown. "I understand that no one wants to break rules deliberately, but there are some people who are doing so. To them, I will say that if they don’t follow this lockdown, it will be difficult to protect ourselves from the danger of coronavirus," he said. This was the first "Mann Ki Baat" programme after PM Modi announced nationwide lockdown which will continue till April 14.

The death toll in India due to coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, has climbed to 25, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday. According to the latest figures, the number of coronavirus cases has risen to 979 including 48 foreign nationals. Out of these, 867 are active cases. At least 86 patients have been treated successfully and discharged, while one migrated, showed the data.