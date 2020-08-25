Gurugram, August 25: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was admitted to Gurgaon's Medanta Hospital, a day after he tested positive for coronavirus on Monday. Khattar took to Twitter to inform that he tested positive for coronavirus. He urged people who came in contact with him over the past one week to get themselves tested. He also urged his close contacts to move into strict quarantine immediately.

On Monday, Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta tested positive for COVID-19, which was confirmed by state Health Minister Anil Vij. Apart from Gupta, two other MLAs tested positive for coronavirus. Manohar Lal Khattar, Haryana Chief Minister, Tests Positive for Coronavirus.

The Haryana Assembly session will start on August 26. It is mandatory for all MLAs of the Haryana Assembly, including the Speaker, Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and ministers to get their COVID-19 tests conducted; and only those whose results are negative will be allowed to enter the building.

Khattar has earlier undergone a coronavirus test and tested negative for Covid-19, days after he attended a meeting with Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who was found infected with the contagious disease. He went into strict home quarantine for a few days.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 25, 2020 08:39 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).