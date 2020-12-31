New Delhi, December 31: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Manoj Tiwari on Wednesday blessed with a daughter. The actor-turned-politician shared the good news on Twitter. Manoj Tiwari also posted a picture of him with the baby girl. Congratulatory messages have been pouring in from all sections of the society. Manoj Tiwari Wears Armed Forces Uniform at BJP’s Bike Rally in Delhi, Draws Flak From Opposition.

He tweeted, “ Mere Ghar aayi ek Nahi Kali (I am blessed with a baby girl), Jai Jagdambe.” Tiwari already has another daughter from his first wife Rani. The actor-turned-politician divorced his first wife after 11 years of marriage. Manoj Tiwari Invites Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to His Residence, Offers to Clear His 'Doubts' About Farm Laws.

Tweet by Manoj Tiwari:

मेरे घर आयी एक नन्ही परी... I am blessed with a baby girl... जय जगदंबे.. 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/JYarVvRf4X — Manoj Tiwari (@ManojTiwariMP) December 30, 2020

Tiwari is currently serving as the Member of Parliament from North East Delhi. He contested the 2009 general election as a Samajwadi Party candidate from Gorakhpur Lok Sabha but lost to Yogi Adityanath. He again contested 2014 Indian general elections as a BJP candidate and won the North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

