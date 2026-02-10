Mumbai, February 10: Aastha Singh (Astha Singh), a employee of HDFC Bank's Panki branch in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, has issued a formal statement following the widespread circulation of a video showing her in a heated altercation with a customer. The video, which went viral on February 8, drew intense social media scrutiny for the employee’s aggressive behaviour and the explicit invocation of her caste (Thakur) during the dispute.

In her response, Singh attempted to provide context for the outburst. The controversy began when a recorded clip showed Singh standing across a desk from a customer, engaged in a loud verbal exchange. During the confrontation, she was heard using foul language and repeatedly stating, "I am a Thakur," while warning the customer not to "mess" with her.

At one point in the footage, Singh is seen lifting her laptop in a threatening manner as colleagues attempted to intervene and calm her down. The aggressive nature of the interaction, combined with the caste-based remarks, triggered a massive wave of criticism online, with many calling for her immediate termination. ‘Thakur Hoon…Yahi Pe Thok Denge’: HDFC Bank Employee Abuses and Threatens Customer During Heated Argument in Kanpur, Suspended After Video Goes Viral.

Aastha Singh Issues Clarification Over Casteist Remarks

“बकचोदी करोगी तो फेंक के मारूंगी, ठाकुर हूं मैं” आस्था का कहना है कि - पहले इन लोगों ने मेरे साथ अभद्रता किया, जब मैंने कहा तो वीडियो बना लिया। यह झगड़ा जाति के नाम पर नहीं था, बल्कि यह दूसरा मामला था सुनिए 👇 pic.twitter.com/EXiBpcwhWW — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) February 9, 2026

Singh’s Official Response After Video of 'I am Thakur' Goes Viral

In her statement issued late Monday, Aastha Singh said that the video is not of a recent incident but of January 6. She further said that the video showing her abusing and threatening a customer is not true. The HDFC bank employee added that the video is of a heated argument between her and one of the bank's female employees' husbands. Singh claimed that the video was given the wrong context, stating that she misbehaved with a customer. ‘Not Our Employee’: HDFC Bank Responds to Viral Audio of Woman’s Disrespectful Remarks Against Army Personnel Over Loan Payment.

Aastha Singh also added that the incident is related to misbehaviour with her by the bank employee's husband, who questioned her caste. She said that the man had used abusive language with her post which she made the statement "I am Thakur". She ends her statement saying that she is proud of being a Thakur. HDFC Bank has so far not reacted to the viral video.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Priya Singh), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

