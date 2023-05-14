The Uttar Pradesh police on Sunday shot down two assailants in an encounter. The two men, identified as Kallu alias Umesh and Avanti, were prime accused in the police constable murder case. According to the reports, the accused duo had shot dead constable Bhedjeet posted in Jalaun on May 10. More details are awaited. Anil Dujana Killed: Dreaded Gangster Shot Dead in Encounter With UP STF (Watch Video).

Two Assailants Killed in Police Encounter:

As usual, UP police "avenged" in blood murder of one of their own. Constable Bhedjeet posted on Jalaun district was shot dead by armed assailants on May 10. Two accused- Kallu alias Umesh and Avanti- were gunned down in police encounter. pic.twitter.com/hCCsZmM3t3 — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) May 14, 2023

