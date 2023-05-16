Lucknow, May 16: Deepak Ratan, an IPS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, died of cardiac arrest in Delhi while he was on deputation in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). He was 50.

The 1997 batch officer is survived by his wife Kamini Ratan Chauhan, an IAS officer, a son and a daughter. Deepak Ratan hailed from Bhopal. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the IPS officer's sudden demise.

Uttar Pradesh Police's Tweet

With profound sorrow we inform about the shocking demise of Sri Deepak Ratan, an illustrious officer of UP cadre of 1997 batch. Presently he was on deputation as IG @crpfindia in New Delhi. Our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members & friends. Rest in peace pic.twitter.com/Hf71rRXTRA — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) May 15, 2023

In its condolence note on Twitter, the Uttar Pradesh Police said: "With profound sorrow we inform about the shocking demise of Deepak Ratan, an illustrious officer of UP cadre of 1997 batch. Our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members & friends."

Sources said that Deepak Ratan was taking an inter-departmental interview at the CRPF headquarters in Delhi when he complained of chest pain. He was taken to a private hospital where he passed away.

A senior officer in the DGP headquarters said Deepak Ratan began his career as trainee ASP from Lucknow in 1999 and then went on to become an ADC to the then Uttar Pradesh Governor in 2001.

He had served as an SP in Baghpat, Rae Bareli, Ghaziabad, Saharanpur. The officer also had a stint in the UN peacekeeping mission in Kosovo during 2006, as well as in the ATS, EOW and even intelligence. The officer underwent Mid-Career Training Programme training in London and had also served as IG Aligarh range.

