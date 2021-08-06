Meerut, August 6: A 22-year-old woman called off her wedding after her uncle got injured allegedly during celebratory firing by groom's relatives. The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut on Wednesday night. The bride, Iram, called off her wedding with Shahzad just hours before their nikah ceremony. She took a big decision after her uncle was hurt in celebratory firing allegedly by Shahzad's family members. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Bride’s Cousin Killed in Celebratory Firing During Wedding Ceremony in Kanpur.

"How can I marry him? If his family is behaving this way in front of my whole family, how will they behave when I will be alone with them at their place," Iram was quoted by TOI as asking. When Iran announced her decision to cancel the wedding, her family allegedly Shahzad's car and thrashed some of his relatives in order to teach him a "lesson". Cops arrived at the spot and pacified the waring families. Uttar Pradesh Cop Suspended After Video Clip of Him Being Involved in Celebratory Firing Surfaces.

Police registered a case at the Kharkhoda police station in connection with firing and booked Shahzad. "An FIR has been filed against the groom, Shahzad, his brother Pappu and one Sanu under section 307 (attempt to murder). If the bullet was fired from a licensed weapon, a report of the cancellation of the arms license will be sent," Senior Sub-Inspector Ravindra Palawat said.

Cops were examining video footage of the ceremony to identify those who opened fire. Following the incident, the bride's uncle landed in a hospital where he was undergoing treatment. In a separate incident, a sub-inspector deputed at the Indira Chowk police picket in Moradabad was suspended after a video showed him allegedly being involved in a celebratory firing.

