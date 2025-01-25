Meerut, January 25: Naeem Baba, a notorious criminal with a bounty of Rs 50,000 on his head, was killed in an early morning encounter with police in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, early on Saturday. He had been on the run for ten days following the brutal murder of five members of a family. Naeem was the prime suspect in the January 9 murder of mason Moin, his wife, and their three daughters in Sohail Garden, located in the Lisadi Gate area of Meerut. The police cornered and killed him around 3:45 A.M. in the same area.

Sharing details of the encounter, Meerut SSP Vipin Tada told IANS, "Naeem, the main accused in the horrific murder of a family of five in Lisadi Gate, was shot dead during an encounter with the police. A bounty of Rs 50,000 had been placed on his head. His body has been taken into custody and sent for post-mortem." Meerut Shocker: 5 Members of Family Brutally Murdered in Uttar Pradesh, Bodies of Kids Found Stuffed Inside Bed Box; Disturbing Videos Surface.

Naeem's criminal history extended beyond Uttar Pradesh, with police revealing his involvement in the murder of his stepbrother and his family. He frequently changed his identity and location to evade arrest.

Authorities also stated that Salman, Naeem’s associate, remains at large. Salman, who also carries a Rs 50,000 bounty, was implicated in the same gruesome crime. Meerut police teams have been conducting operations in Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Uttarakhand to locate him. Meerut Shocker: Army Man Forgets 3-Year-Old Girl in Car and Goes to Liquor Party with Friends, Returns 4 Hours Later to Find Her Suffocated to Death.

CCTV footage played a critical role in tracking the accused. The footage captured Naeem and Salman barefoot, exiting Sohail Garden with blood-stained clothes and weapons concealed in bags. Despite releasing the footage to the public, both men initially managed to elude capture.

The murder of Moin and his family shocked the local community. Naeem's killing marks a significant development in the case, but police efforts continue to apprehend Salman and bring justice to the victims' family.

