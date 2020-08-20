The last few months have been tough for everyone, the constant curfews, people loosing their family members, businesses, jobs. The ongoing pandemic is going hard on our mental health too. However, there are some people who come up as blessing in disguise. One such example is a 23 year old mechanical engineer from Patna (Bihar). Shubham Kumar alias Shubham Singh Rajpoot, a popular figure on Social Media, the Co- Founder of *Youth 4 Samarpan*.

He provides the basic and intermediate level education to the less privileged children and imparts life skills to youngsters. By all this he has proved that social media can play a vital role in changing someone's life.

In a recent interview, Shubham Singh tells how he utilised the power of social media by not only delivering daily essentials to the needy ones but also by connecting with our elected members of parliament to recall them their responsibilities and suggest effective actions during this pandemic.

He explains, the role of social media isn't just a mere thought sharing platform but a way of revolutionising your all around. He set an example how a youngster can actually bring the change in thousands of people.

He is also serving as Project Director in Green Governance Initiative. The Green Governance Initiative (GGI) is a youth-based non-partisan policy research think-tank that works through a collaboration with elected representatives, policymakers, and administrators, to ensure the effective implementation of the “United Nations' 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development along with India 2030”.

GGI aims in facilitating the outreach of various social welfare schemes to the grassroots level through the concept of Constituency Development through UNSDGs. Shubham explains, "We should understand the importance of social media during the time of this pandemics. It is not going to be easy for going outside daily for reaching out a helping hand rather than using social media as key to be the Messiaha of someone’s life.

If one is able to give instructions, advice, precautions and remedies to people all over the world by sitting in a room then what could be better than this during such phase" Shubham has made us realise if we have will to do something, good deeds always come around us.