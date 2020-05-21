MHA Order on Sale of Only 'Swadeshi' Products at CPAF Canteens Not Withdrawn

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during discussion in Rajya Sabha (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, May 21: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday dismissed media reports that claimed the order which mandated sale of only "swadeshi" products through Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) canteens from June 1 had been withdrawn. In a series of tweets, the MHA said purchases by the Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar (KPKB) has been put on hold but it's order dated May 15 still stands. Amit Shah Hails PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Vocal for Local’ Call, Says 'We Should Pledge to Use More Local Products and Make Our Local Global'.

"Some media reports have been confusing the KPKB order to put purchases on hold, with MHA's decision to sell only made in India products at the CAPF canteens & stores across the country. MHA decision still stands," MHA spokesperson clarified on Twitter. Earlier today, reports claimed that the MHA had revoked the order mandating the sale of only local products through CAPF canteens from June 1.

"An internal exercise to list eligible products & implement MHA Orders has been unnecessarily blown out of proportion. Such reports are incorrect interpretation of the issue," the spokesperson said. In a bid to boost domestic industries, the MHA had declared that CAPF canteens will only sell indigenous or "swadeshi" products from June 1. The decision was announced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

'Only Swadeshi Products' Order For CAPF Canteens Not Withdrawn:

An internal exercise to list eligible products & implement MHA Orders has been unnecessarily blown out of proportion. Such reports are incorrect interpretation of the issue. — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) May 21, 2020

However, the procurement of fresh supplies for central paramilitary force canteens was put on hold following some confusion. The central police welfare stores body, under which the country-wide network of these canteens function, had issued an order "putting on hold" all indent and supply orders for all category of items with immediate effect and till clear instructions on "swadeshi" firms and products is received from the Ministry of Home Affairs.