Meerut, June 27: A Husky named Eco had the entire police force of the district on its toes when it went missing for 25 hours. Eco is the pet Husky of Meerut Commissioner Selva Kumari and he went missing from her residence on Sunday evening. Dog Attack in Kerala Video: Small Girl Gets Mauled by Pack of Stray Dogs in Kannur, Suffers Serious Injuries; Disturbing CCTV Footage Surfaces.

The cops set up eight teams and went looking for the VIP dog from house to house. The dog was finally found on Monday evening and the Commissioner heaved a sigh of relief . So did the harried policemen. Small Dog Gets Stuck Behind Toilet Seat, US Firefighters Rescued the Puppy (See Pics).

It may be recalled that the last time, the UP police went looking for a VIP pet was when the buffaloes of former minister Mohd Azam Khan had been stolen from his Rampur residence. The police went on a wild goose chase and the buffaloes were finally found in Moradabad.

