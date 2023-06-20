A nine-year-old girl named Jhanvi was bitten and badly hurt by a pack of strays in yet another incident of dog attack in Kerala. A CCTV video footage of the incident, which took place in Muzapphilangad in Kannur, showed that the dogs had bitten her and tried to drag her away. She can be heard crying for help as the canines repeatedly bit her on the hands, legs, and head. According to local accounts, she suffered serious injuries to her wrist, hand, abdomen, and thighs and is receiving medical care at a private hospital. Kerala Shocker: Stray Dog Attacks, Bites 10 People in Kochi's Thrikkakara; Dog-Catchers Engaged After Canine Goes Missing.

Savage Dog Attack in Kerala (Disturbing Visuals):

