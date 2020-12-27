Mumbai, December 27: In an incident of mob-lynching in Mumbai, a 30-year-old man was beaten to death in Santacruz area on Friday. The locals thrashed the man to death after he was caught stealing mobile in Santacruz. Police immediately swung into the action. The victim have been identified as Saijjad Khan.

The incident took place at Muktanand Park in Santacruz. Mumbai police have booked six people in the matter. However, it is still not known whether accused have arrested by police. According to reports, Khan tried to steal the mobile of one of the labourers working at a construction site in the park. Mob Lynching in Mumbai: Driver Beaten to Death While He Was Urinating Behind Parked Bus Over Suspicion of Theft.

A 30-year-old man was beaten to death by locals after he was caught stealing mobile phone in Santacruze area of Mumbai, Maharashtra on December 25. Six people have been booked in this matter: Santacruz Police — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2020

The man in an injured condition slept in an autorickshaw. However, in the morning, the autorickshaw driver came and saw the man in lying in unconscious. Khan was then taken to a hospital in Bandra, where he was declared brought dead.’ Palghar: Two Men And Their Driver Allegedly Lynched by Tribal Mob, After Being Mistaken For Thieves in Maharashtra.

The body has been sent for post-mortem. As per ABP report, Khan was also accused in four to five incidents of robbery in the area. A case has been registered against all the six accused under sections 302, 342 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code. The police have started an investigation in the case.

