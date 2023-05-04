Badaun, May 4: A troop of monkeys attacked a 45-year-old man and chased him to his death from the terrace of a house in Niranjan Nagla village under the jurisdiction of Usawan police station.

The incident took place when the victim, Desh Raj's neighbour, arranged a food service for a marriage ceremony in the courtyard of the now-deceased's house, which attracted the monkeys to the terrace. Telangana Monkey Attack: 70-Year-Old Woman Dies After Being Mauled by Monkeys in Hyderabad.

Police rushed to the scene on receiving information and sent the body for post-mortem. Usawan SHO Ravendar Singh said that the victim was taken to a government health centre, where he was declared dead on arrival. Uttar Pradesh Monkey Attack: Man Falls From Roof of His House After Being Chased by Monkeys in Bareilly, Dies.

"If Desh Raj is found to be the title holder of his agricultural land, the kin of the deceased will be awarded Rs 5 lakh as compensation under the 'Kisan Durghatna Bima Yojana'," he said.

